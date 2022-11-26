BJP manifesto for Gujarat polls: UCC implementation, 20 lakh jobs among promises

With just days ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ or manifesto in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil presented the saffron party's manifesto today.
The ruling party has made various promises in its manifesto which includes Uniform Civil Code implementation, one lakh government jobs for women, ₹10,000 crore for Agri-marketing infra, blue economy industries corridor, financial assistance to EWS/OBC students, etc.
Under its Sankalp Patra, the BJP has also promised separate fund for poor people, education, AIIMS level medical facilities, and irrigation in South Gujarat along with Saurashtra. It has also assured 20 lakh new jobs generation in the state.
While releasing the manifesto, Nadda called Gujarat ‘a land of change makers’ and cited an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started his journey from Gujarat. He also stated that Gujarat has given political direction to the country.
“For the progress of Gujarat, we will make Gujarat's economy equal to that of a 1 trillion economy by making the state a foreign direct investment destination. We will create an anti-radicalization cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organizations and anti-India forces," the BJP chief promised.
“We will also make a law pertaining to damages to public property. The law will be regarding recovery from anti-social elements who damage public property and attack private property," Nadda added.
After announcing several guarantees to Gujarati people, CM Bhupendra Patel said, “We (BJP) have received a lot of love from people here in the past two decades. These are not hollow promises, but our commitment towards the development roadmap set by PM Modi. We only promise which we can fulfill."
The incumbent BJP which is ruling the state for the past 27 years has a huge challenge this time of monotony in the voter's minds and a feeling of change. PM Modi who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2002-2014 gained popularity for his development model of Gujarat. After he became Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP has tried several faces as its Chief Minister who can take forward his legacy.
In the last elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats and the Congress came close with 77 seats. After the elections, 14 legislators from Congress joined BJP and currently, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the party has 111 MLAs.
The elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
