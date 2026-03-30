BJP moves Election Commission, accuses Mamata Banerjee, TMC workers of ‘hijacking’ poll process in West Bengal

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Union Ministers, has sought theintervention of the Election Commission of India over West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress workers allegedly trying to hijack the election process and threatening voters in poll bound state
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with his cabinet colleagues Piyush Goyal and Sukanta Majumdar, and other BJP leaders, submitted a petition to the Election Commission, urging it to ensure free and fair polls.
“CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC workers hijacking election process; threatening voters in Bengal," Rijiju said after submitting the petition.
West Bengal is going to the polls in two phases – 23 and 29 April. The votes will be counted on 4 May.
The West Bengal election is being seen as a fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011, for three consecutive terms.
Highlighting alleged misconduct during the 2026 West Bengal elections, the BJP has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other Trinamool Congress members of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through inflammatory speeches that, the BJP claims, incite violence and intimidate voters.
The complaint provides specific incidents where political rhetoric allegedly encouraged physical confrontation and created a climate of fear. Consequently, the BJP had urged the Commission to take legal action, deploy central security forces, and debar the Chief Minister from further campaigning to ensure a fair electoral process.
The letter concludes with a request for stricter oversight to protect the integrity of the democratic system in the region.
"Mamata Banerjee, both as the head of Political Party and also being chief minister of West Bengal, ahs flagrantly and unabashedly violated every single constitutional and legal provision including the electoral laws and rules thereunder," reads the letter.