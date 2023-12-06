The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the recently concluded Assembly Elections in the Hindi Heartland, winning Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Several members of the Parliament who were fielded by the BJP have also won state Assembly Elections, like Baba Balaknath , Pralhad Singh Patel.

According to the Constitution of India, all members of the Parliament who won state legislative assembly elections should resign from their position as Lok Sabha members.

According to an ANI report, ten BJP MPs have already resigned from the Lok Sabha. Former Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India Prahlad Singh Patel, Lok Sabha MPs Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap and Riti Pathak are the MPs have resigned as MPs after winning from Madhya Pradesh.

Lok Sabha MPs Arun Sao and Gomati Sai resigned after securing wins in Chhattisgarh. Lok Sabha MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena have also resigned after securing wins in Rajasthan.

BJP President JP Nadda led the delegation of these MPs during the meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Two other MPs Baba Balaknath and Renuka Singh did not come to the house today.

ANI reported that the decision to resign as MPs was taken after a meeting with party president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leader Pralhad Singh Patel who won the MLA election from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur told ANI, “I have resigned as a MP and will resign from the post of cabinet minister soon."

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP lost 10 MPs to the state legislative elections. However, this is unlikely to affect their majority share in the Lok Sabha. In the lower house of the Indian Parliament, BJP enjoys a whopping majority with 301 MPs. Meanwhile , Congress is the party in Opposition with 50 MPs in the Lok Sabha, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 24 MPs.

Days after election results to the state Assembly elections were declared, the BJP is yet to declare chief ministerial candidates for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

