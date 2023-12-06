BJP MPs Baba Balaknath, Pralhad Patel who won Assembly elections resign from Parliament: Here's why
BJP's victorious MPs resigned from the Parliament after meeting with the Speaker. The decision was taken after a meeting with party president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the recently concluded Assembly Elections in the Hindi Heartland, winning Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Several members of the Parliament who were fielded by the BJP have also won state Assembly Elections, like Baba Balaknath, Pralhad Singh Patel.