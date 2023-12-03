BJP on way to rule 12 states, Congress down to three after losing Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh
Ahead of the 2023 Lok Sabha elections, today's lead in three states (Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh) polls will increase the tally of BJP-ruled states to 12.
With the BJP heading towards victory in three out of the four states that went to polls recently, the party will now be in power in 12 states on its own, while the Congress, the second largest national party, will come down to three after losing Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.