BJP releases first list of 71 candidates for Bihar Assembly Election 2025 | Check names

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Riya R Alex
Updated14 Oct 2025, 03:06 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

The party's committee meeting took place on October 12, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance.

Here's the list of candidates and the constituencies they represent —

  • Renu Devi - Bettiah
  • Pramod Kumar Sinha - Raxaul
  • Shyambabu Prasad Yadav - Pipra
  • Rana Randhir Singh - Madhuban
  • Pramod Kumar - Motihari
  • Pawan Jaiswal - Dhaka
  • Baidyanath Prasad - Riga
  • Anil Kumar Ram - Bathnaha
  • Gayatri Devi- Parihar
  • Sunil Kumar Pintu - Sitamarhi
  • Vinod Narayan Jha - Benipatti
  • Arun Shankar Prasad - Khajauli
  • Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul - Bisfi

