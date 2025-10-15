BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for Bihar Elections, singer Maithili Thakur to contest from Alinagar seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for Bihar Assembly Election 2025.
The party fielded noted folk singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat.
Maithili Thakur joined the ruling BJP on Monday and said that she will do whatever job the party assigns her.
Thakur, 25, had earlier expressed her willingness to contest the assembly polls after meeting senior BJP leaders.
Elections will be held in the state in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.
