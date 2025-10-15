Subscribe

BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for Bihar Elections, singer Maithili Thakur to contest from Alinagar seat

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: BJP fields singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat.

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2025, 05:08 PM IST
Advertisement
BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaishwal and playback singer Maithili Thakur,
BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaishwal and playback singer Maithili Thakur,(Pappi Sharma)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

Advertisement

The party fielded noted folk singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat.

Bihar Elections: BJP releases second list.

Maithili Thakur joined the ruling BJP on Monday and said that she will do whatever job the party assigns her.

Advertisement

Thakur, 25, had earlier expressed her willingness to contest the assembly polls after meeting senior BJP leaders.

Elections will be held in the state in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

 
 
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsBJP releases second list of 12 candidates for Bihar Elections, singer Maithili Thakur to contest from Alinagar seat
Read Next Story