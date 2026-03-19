BJP releases second list of 39 candidates for Kerala assembly elections. Check names

As the Kerala Assembly elections approach, the BJP announces its second list of 39 candidates, adding to the first list of 47 names. Key names in the second include Ashwin ML in Kasargod and Ashwathy Kumar in Malappuram. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published19 Mar 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is felicitated during a public meeting, in Ernakulam, Kerala. BJP state President Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others are also seen.(narendramodi.in via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is felicitated during a public meeting, in Ernakulam, Kerala. BJP state President Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others are also seen.(narendramodi.in via PTI Photo)(narendramodi.in)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The elections to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly are scheduled for 9 April.

The BJP released the first list of 47 candidates for the Kerala elections two days ago. Ashwin ML will contest from Kasargod, while Ashwathy Kumar has been fielded from Malappuram in the second list.

Also Read | Kerala polls: Cong releases first list - LoP renominated from Paravur

The party's central election committee met under the chairmanship of national president Nitin Nabin on 18 March to finalise the names. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among other top party leaders.

The Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF are the prime contenders in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls.

While the CPI(M)-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term, the BJP, which failed to win any seat in the last assembly polls in Kerala, is hoping to gain some ground this time.

What happened in 2021 assembly elections?

The Kerala assembly election held in 2021 saw the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) in a historic win, retaining power with 99 seats, eight more than in the previous election. It was the first time an alliance had won consecutive terms in the state since 1977.

Second List of BJP candidates for Kerala Assembly Elections, 2026
Names of the seatName of the candidate
KasaragodAshwini ML
KalliasseriAV Sanil Kumar
TaliparambaN Haridas
DharmadamK Ranjith
ThalasseryO Nidheesh
KuthuparambaShijilal
MattannurBiju Elakkuzhi
KalpettaPrasanth Malavayal
KondottyP Subrahmanian
ErnadN Sreeprakash
ManjeriPathmasree M
PerinthalmannaKP Baburaj
MankadaLijoy Paul
MalappuramAshwathy Gupatha Kumar
VengaraJayakrishnan VN
VallikkunnuM Preman Master
TirurangadiRiju C Raghav
TanurDeepa Puzhakkal
TirurK Narayanan Master
ThavanurRavi Thelath
ThrithalaV Unnikrishnan Master
PattambiP Manoj
Kongad (SC)Renu Suresh
Tarur (SC)Suresh Babu
ChitturPranesh Rajendran
AlathurKV Prasanna Kumar
GuruvayoorB Gopalakrishnan
WadakkancheryTS Ullas Babu
OllurBijoy Thomas
Nattika (SC)CC Mukundan
PudukkadA Nagesh
AluvaMA Brahmaraj
ParavurVathsala Prasanna Kumar
ErnakulamPR Sivasankar
Changanassery B Radhakrishna Menon
AlappuzhaMJ Job
AranmulaKummanam Rajasekharan
KundaraRobin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB)
KollamN Prathap Kumar

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the remaining 41 seats, 6 fewer than in the previous election. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) received a dip in vote share and lost its lone seat.

Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Chief Minister of Kerala to be re-elected after completing a full, five-year term in office.

What a latest survey said?

A recent poll survey revealed who the public wants as the next chief minister of Kerala. And it is not the CPI(M) leader and two-time CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

A State Vote Vibe survey released on 7 March showed that Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, was the top choice for the Kerala CM post, with around 25% of respondents voting in his favour.

Also Read | Kerala: CPI(M) releases list of 81 candidates; Vijayan to contest from Dharmadam

Pinarayi Vijayan, the current chief minister of Kerala, emerged as the second-best choice. As many as 21% of those surveyed chose him for the post of Kerala CM.

Only 9.2% of those surveyed chose Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, placing him in fifth position on the 'next CM' choice list — below BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who received 10% of the votes polled in the survey.

Elections
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