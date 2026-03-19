BJP releases second list of 39 candidates for Kerala assembly elections. Check names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The elections to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly are scheduled for 9 April.

The BJP released the first list of 47 candidates for the Kerala elections two days ago. Ashwin ML will contest from Kasargod, while Ashwathy Kumar has been fielded from Malappuram in the second list.

The party's central election committee met under the chairmanship of national president Nitin Nabin on 18 March to finalise the names. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among other top party leaders.

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The Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF are the prime contenders in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls.

While the CPI(M)-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term, the BJP, which failed to win any seat in the last assembly polls in Kerala, is hoping to gain some ground this time.

What happened in 2021 assembly elections?

The Kerala assembly election held in 2021 saw the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) in a historic win, retaining power with 99 seats, eight more than in the previous election. It was the first time an alliance had won consecutive terms in the state since 1977.

Second List of BJP candidates for Kerala Assembly Elections, 2026 Names of the seat Name of the candidate Kasaragod Ashwini ML Kalliasseri AV Sanil Kumar Taliparamba N Haridas Dharmadam K Ranjith Thalassery O Nidheesh Kuthuparamba Shijilal Mattannur Biju Elakkuzhi Kalpetta Prasanth Malavayal Kondotty P Subrahmanian Ernad N Sreeprakash Manjeri Pathmasree M Perinthalmanna KP Baburaj Mankada Lijoy Paul Malappuram Ashwathy Gupatha Kumar Vengara Jayakrishnan VN Vallikkunnu M Preman Master Tirurangadi Riju C Raghav Tanur Deepa Puzhakkal Tirur K Narayanan Master Thavanur Ravi Thelath Thrithala V Unnikrishnan Master Pattambi P Manoj Kongad (SC) Renu Suresh Tarur (SC) Suresh Babu Chittur Pranesh Rajendran Alathur KV Prasanna Kumar Guruvayoor B Gopalakrishnan Wadakkanchery TS Ullas Babu Ollur Bijoy Thomas Nattika (SC) CC Mukundan Pudukkad A Nagesh Aluva MA Brahmaraj Paravur Vathsala Prasanna Kumar Ernakulam PR Sivasankar Changanassery B Radhakrishna Menon Alappuzha MJ Job Aranmula Kummanam Rajasekharan Kundara Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB) Kollam N Prathap Kumar

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the remaining 41 seats, 6 fewer than in the previous election. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) received a dip in vote share and lost its lone seat.

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Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Chief Minister of Kerala to be re-elected after completing a full, five-year term in office.

What a latest survey said? A recent poll survey revealed who the public wants as the next chief minister of Kerala. And it is not the CPI(M) leader and two-time CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

A State Vote Vibe survey released on 7 March showed that Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, was the top choice for the Kerala CM post, with around 25% of respondents voting in his favour.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the current chief minister of Kerala, emerged as the second-best choice. As many as 21% of those surveyed chose him for the post of Kerala CM.

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