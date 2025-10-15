BJP releases third list of 18 candidates for Bihar Elections 2025 - Check names.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday night released its third list of 18 candidates for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
With this, the BJP has announced names of a total of 101 candidates for the assembly polls so far.
The third list came hours after the party announced the names of 12 candidates, including singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.
