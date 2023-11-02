The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday released a list of 58 candidates for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan scheduled to be held on November 25. The party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura constituency

The party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura constituency, Ajit Singh Mehta from Tonk against former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Balmukand Acharya from Hawamahal constituency.

Earlier, the BJP in two lists had announced 124 candidates. So far, the party has fielded candidates for 182 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP released the second list of candidates having 83 names on October 21. The party has fielded BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalarpatan and Satish Punia from Amber. Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap, has been fielded from Nathdwara.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore, will contest elections from the Taranagar constituency. Former MP Joyti Mirdha, who left Congress to join the BJP, will contest elections from the Nagaur constituency.

BJP released the first list of candidates contesting elections on October 9. Former union minister and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore will fight elections from Jhotwara and Diya Kumari, MP, will contest from Vidhyadhar Nagar in the elections. Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian National Congress Sunday released the second list of candidates to contest the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan. The list featured senior party leaders Govind Ram Meghwal and Prasadi Lal Meena among 43 candidates. The party has so far announced 76 candidates for the Rajasthan polls. The first list of 33 candidates was released on Saturday.

This time, the BJP seeks to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan. Congress won 99 seats in the 2018 elections in the 200-member state assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 73 seats. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

