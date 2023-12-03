Assembly Election Results 2023: The Congress has firmly lost the mandate in the Hindi Heartland. Latest Election Commission trends suggest the BJP is on track for a two-thirds majority in Madhya Pradesh , where it is about to secure its fourth consecutive assembly victory, and is likely to comfortably win in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh .

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, BJP is leading in 168 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 54 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh and 114 of the 199 seats in Rajasthan.

However, even though the BJP secured a comprehensive victory in Assembly Election Results 2023, the vote margin between the BJP and Congress is narrow. Check full data here:

Madhya Pradesh:

BJP is on its way to cement its vucra record in Madhya Pradesh again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years is an apparent indication of the party's organisational hold in the state. However, the vote margin between the BJP and Congress shows that the popularity of the grand old party cannot be completely ruled out.

As per the Election Commission website, the vote share for the BJP stands at 48.73%, while for Congress it is 40.45%

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 result. Courtesy: EC Website

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan seems to have followed the over-three-decade-old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot appears to be on its way out. But, the vote share for the grand old party remains significant.

As per the Election Commission website, the vote share for the BJP is 41.78%, and Congress is at 39.52%

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 partywisee vote share. Courtesy: EC website

Chhattisgarh:

BJP has bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh, where the ruling Congress was supposed to have done well. A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to worked for BJP. However, vote share shows Congress cannot be fully dismissed.

As per the Election Commission website, the vote share for the BJP stands at 46.35%, while for Congress it is 42.13%

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 partywise vote share. Courtesy: EC website

The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8 am on Sunday.

