Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP’s bid for third term vs BJP’s 27-year comeback

Livemint

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Exit polls have predicted a win for BJP.

With vote counting underway for the Delhi Assembly elections, tensions rise among AAP and BJP. Most exit polls favor BJP, potentially ending AAP's bid for a third term and impacting the political dynamics in the capital.

Several exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP, marking a potential setback for AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal. The results will be crucial in determining whether AAP can secure its third consecutive victory in the national capital or if the BJP will make a historic return to power after a 27-year gap. With both parties eyeing for power in the national capital, the outcome of this election could significantly shape the future of Delhi's political scenario.

