Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 07 2025 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 4.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 737.05 -2.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.90 -2.38%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,677.80 3.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 706.55 -0.42%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will AAP hold power or will BJP make a comeback, all eyes on capital city
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will AAP hold power or will BJP make a comeback, all eyes on capital city

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Riya R Alex, Arshdeep Kaur

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Tensions escalate as vote counting for Delhi Assembly elections starts. BJP gains momentum in exit polls, which may affect the future of AAP and Congress. The results will indicate if AAP achieves a third victory or if BJP regains power after 27 years.

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Several exit polls have predicted victory for the BJP. (HT)Premium
BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Several exit polls have predicted victory for the BJP. (HT)

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: As vote counting starts for the Delhi Assembly elections, tensions rise between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. With the BJP gaining momentum in the exit polls, the results could significantly impact the future of both the ruling party and its opposition.

Most exit polls have predicted the BJP's victory and a setback for the AAP. The election results will determine whether Arvind Kejriwal's AAP will record its third victory in the national capital, while the BJP is looking to return to power after 27 years.

08 Feb 2025, 06:30:36 AM IST

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Dushyant Gautam visits Jhandewalan Temple ahead of results | Watch

On the Delhi Assembly election result day, BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency, Dushyant Gautam visits and offers prayers at the Jhandewalan Temple.

08 Feb 2025, 06:24:08 AM IST

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: When will the vote counting begin?

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 will begin on February 8, 2025 from 8:00 am onwards. 

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue