BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will AAP hold power or will BJP make a comeback, all eyes on capital city

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:35 AM IST
Riya R Alex, Arshdeep Kaur

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Tensions escalate as vote counting for Delhi Assembly elections starts. BJP gains momentum in exit polls, which may affect the future of AAP and Congress. The results will indicate if AAP achieves a third victory or if BJP regains power after 27 years.

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Several exit polls have predicted victory for the BJP.

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: As vote counting starts for the Delhi Assembly elections, tensions rise between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. With the BJP gaining momentum in the exit polls, the results could significantly impact the future of both the ruling party and its opposition.

Most exit polls have predicted the BJP's victory and a setback for the AAP. The election results will determine whether Arvind Kejriwal's AAP will record its third victory in the national capital, while the BJP is looking to return to power after 27 years.

08 Feb 2025, 06:35 AM IST BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Delhi ready for ‘double-engine government’, says Dushyant Gautam

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: “Delhi has made up its mind to form a double-engine government," BJP's Dushyant Gautam told news agency ANI during his visit to Jhandewalan Temple. 

“The people should get all the facilities. The politics of corruption and lies was going on in Delhi. Today, Delhi will be free from such politics," he added.

08 Feb 2025, 06:30 AM IST BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Dushyant Gautam visits Jhandewalan Temple ahead of results | Watch

On the Delhi Assembly election result day, BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency, Dushyant Gautam visits and offers prayers at the Jhandewalan Temple.

08 Feb 2025, 06:24 AM IST BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: When will the vote counting begin?

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 will begin on February 8, 2025 from 8:00 am onwards. 

