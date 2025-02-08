BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will AAP hold power or will BJP make a comeback, all eyes on capital city

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:35 AM IST

BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Tensions escalate as vote counting for Delhi Assembly elections starts. BJP gains momentum in exit polls, which may affect the future of AAP and Congress. The results will indicate if AAP achieves a third victory or if BJP regains power after 27 years.