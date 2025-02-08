BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: As vote counting starts for the Delhi Assembly elections, tensions rise between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. With the BJP gaining momentum in the exit polls, the results could significantly impact the future of both the ruling party and its opposition.
Most exit polls have predicted the BJP's victory and a setback for the AAP. The election results will determine whether Arvind Kejriwal's AAP will record its third victory in the national capital, while the BJP is looking to return to power after 27 years.
BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: “Delhi has made up its mind to form a double-engine government," BJP's Dushyant Gautam told news agency ANI during his visit to Jhandewalan Temple.
“The people should get all the facilities. The politics of corruption and lies was going on in Delhi. Today, Delhi will be free from such politics," he added.
On the Delhi Assembly election result day, BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency, Dushyant Gautam visits and offers prayers at the Jhandewalan Temple.
BJP vs AAP Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 will begin on February 8, 2025 from 8:00 am onwards.