BJP welcomes EC order banning victory processions over poll results

BJP welcomes EC order banning victory processions over poll results1 min read . 12:11 PM IST
The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2
New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda welcomed the Election Commission's order banning victory processions during and after counting of votes in states where assembly polls have been held.
"I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis," Nadda said in a tweet.
The order copy by the Election Commission read, "In view of the surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August, 2020 and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible."
