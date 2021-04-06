Subscribe
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >'BJP will have impressive show in Kerala': E Sreedharan

'BJP will have impressive show in Kerala': E Sreedharan

Premium
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan casts vote at a polling booth in Ponnani.
2 min read . 08:12 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

E Sreedharan is the man behind the Delhi Metro and one of the most highly educated candidates. He has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party in an attempt to make the Lotus bloom in Kerala

The voting for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts is being held in a single phase today. 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who is contesting from his native place Palakkad cast his vote. After casting his vote, he said, "BJP will have an impressive show this time, there's no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party," news agency ANI tweeted.

E Sreedharan is the man behind the Delhi Metro and one of the most highly educated candidates. He has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party in an attempt to make the Lotus bloom in Kerala.

Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for one of the busiest days in the ongoing Assembly election in all four states and one Union Territory - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Polling is being held for a total of 824 assembly constituencies Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said.

High profile campaigners in Kerala

A string of high profile campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman Union Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat, Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury, and many more national leaders campaigned for their parties.

15th Kerala legislative assembly

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. According to the commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates.

