The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won't let this jungle raj continue in West Bengal. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at a rally in West Bengal's Midnapore.

Taking swipe at Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) party in the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Another meaning of TMC is Terror, Murder, Corruption."

He further added, "I'm warning TMC goons that when Didi leaves on May 2, they will be taught a lesson and none will be spared. "

Another meaning of TMC is Terror, Murder, Corruption. I'm warning TMC goons that when Didi leaves on May 2, they will be taught a lesson and none will be spared. BJP won't let this jungle raj continue: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/qRwejpfY7i — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

Also Read | Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

"To me, 'D' of Didi means Dictator, which she is. 'I' is being Insensitive towards people, 'D' means Deed of spreading fear & 'I' means an Incompetent CM. In 1906, the British divided West Bengal&now you've divided Sonar Bangla into Hindus & Muslims," the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

To me, 'D' of Didi means Dictator, which she is. 'I' is being Insensitive towards people, 'D' means Deed of spreading fear & 'I' means an Incompetent CM. In 1906, the British divided West Bengal&now you've divided Sonar Bangla into Hindus & Muslims: Madhya Pradesh CM in Midnapore pic.twitter.com/YxNNJOmzcu — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

The BJP on Thursday announced its list of 157 candidates for the last four phases of the assembly election in West Bengal, rewarding around 22 turncoats and fielding party heavyweights Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha. The candidate list also features 17 Muslim faces, including women.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has spelt out her vision of proceeding to Delhi to shake the BJP government at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting in Kharagpur, while sitting in a wheelchair, Banerjee said, "Poribortan (change) is Mamata Banerjee's slogan. After winning Bengal, we will jump to Delhi and shake the BJP government at the Centre."

The TMC chief further said that BJP, Congress and CPIM belong to the same clan.

West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via