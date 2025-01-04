BJP candidate list for Delhi Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released it first list of candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election. Among the 29 candidates released in the first list is Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who was fielded against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the newly-inducted Kailash Gahlot will contest as a BJP candidate from the Bijwasan seat. The former Delhi minister Gahlot had quit the AAP and joined the BJP in November 2024. Gahlot is a two-time MLA from Najafgarh seat.

Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had resigned from the party in May 2024, has been fielded by the BJP from the Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency.

Raaj Kumar Anand, a former Delhi minister who joined the BJP in July 2024, will contest from Patel Nagar. Anand was earlier a member of the AAP. He had later joined the BSP in April 2024 and is currently a member of the BJP.

Besides, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting against Delhi Chief Minister CM Atishi from Kalkaji. Here's the full list of candidates released by the BJP on Saturday, January 4.

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Candidate Full List