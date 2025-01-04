BJP candidate list for Delhi Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released it first list of candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election. Among the 29 candidates released in the first list is Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who was fielded against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency.
Meanwhile, the newly-inducted Kailash Gahlot will contest as a BJP candidate from the Bijwasan seat. The former Delhi minister Gahlot had quit the AAP and joined the BJP in November 2024. Gahlot is a two-time MLA from Najafgarh seat.
Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had resigned from the party in May 2024, has been fielded by the BJP from the Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency.
Raaj Kumar Anand, a former Delhi minister who joined the BJP in July 2024, will contest from Patel Nagar. Anand was earlier a member of the AAP. He had later joined the BSP in April 2024 and is currently a member of the BJP.
Besides, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting against Delhi Chief Minister CM Atishi from Kalkaji. Here's the full list of candidates released by the BJP on Saturday, January 4.
Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Candidate Full List
|S. No
|Assembly Constituency
|Candidate name
|1
|Adarsh Nagar
|Raj Kumar Bhatiya
|2
|Badli
|Deepak Chaudhary
|3
|Rithala
|Kulwant Rana
|4
|Nagloi jat
|Manoj Shokeen
|5
|Mangolpuri
|Rajkumar Chauhan
|6
|Rohini
|Vijendra Gupta
|7
|Shalimar Bagh
|Rekha Gupta
|8
|Model Town
|Ashok Goel
|9
|Karol Bagh
|Dushyant Kumar Gautam
|10
|Patel Nagar
|Raaj Kumar Anand
|11
|Rajouri Garden
|Manjinder Singh Sirsa
|12
|Janakpuri
|Ashish Sood
|13
|Bijwasan
|Kailash Gahlot
|14
|New Delhi
|Parvesh Singh Verma
|15
|Jangpura
|Sardar Tavinder Singh
|16
|Malviya nagar
|Satish Upadhyay
|17
|RK PUram
|Anil Sharma
|18
|Mehrauli
|Gajainder Yadav
|19
|Chhattarpur
|Kartar Singh
|20
|Ambedkar Nagar
|Khushiram Chunar
|21
|Kalkaji
|Ramesh Biduri
|22
|Badarpur
|Narayan Dutt
|23
|Patpadganj
|Ravinder Singh Negi
|24
|Vishwas Nagar
|Om Prakash Sharma
|25
|Krishna Nagar
|Anil Goel
|26
|Gandhi Nagar
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|27
|Seemapuri
|Sushri Kumari Rinku
|28
|Rohtas Nagar
|Jitendra Mahajan
|29
|Ghonda
|Ajay Mahawar