BJP candidate list for Delhi Elections OUT: Parvesh Singh to contest against Kejriwal, Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan

Livemint

BJP candidate list for Delhi Elections 2025: The BJP released its first list of 29 candidates for the 2025 Delhi Election. Some of the names included in the list are Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kailash Gahlot and Parvesh Singh Verma.

Delhi Election 2025: BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (L), Arvind Kejriwal (R)

BJP candidate list for Delhi Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released it first list of candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election. Among the 29 candidates released in the first list is Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who was fielded against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the newly-inducted Kailash Gahlot will contest as a BJP candidate from the Bijwasan seat. The former Delhi minister Gahlot had quit the AAP and joined the BJP in November 2024. Gahlot is a two-time MLA from Najafgarh seat.

Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had resigned from the party in May 2024, has been fielded by the BJP from the Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency.

Raaj Kumar Anand, a former Delhi minister who joined the BJP in July 2024, will contest from Patel Nagar. Anand was earlier a member of the AAP. He had later joined the BSP in April 2024 and is currently a member of the BJP.

Besides, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting against Delhi Chief Minister CM Atishi from Kalkaji. Here's the full list of candidates released by the BJP on Saturday, January 4.

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Candidate Full List

S. NoAssembly ConstituencyCandidate name
1Adarsh NagarRaj Kumar Bhatiya
2BadliDeepak Chaudhary
3RithalaKulwant Rana
4Nagloi jatManoj Shokeen
5MangolpuriRajkumar Chauhan
6RohiniVijendra Gupta
7Shalimar BaghRekha Gupta
8Model TownAshok Goel
9Karol BaghDushyant Kumar Gautam
10Patel NagarRaaj Kumar Anand
11Rajouri GardenManjinder Singh Sirsa
12JanakpuriAshish Sood
13BijwasanKailash Gahlot
14New DelhiParvesh Singh Verma
15JangpuraSardar Tavinder Singh
16Malviya nagarSatish Upadhyay
17RK PUramAnil Sharma
18MehrauliGajainder Yadav
19ChhattarpurKartar Singh
20Ambedkar NagarKhushiram Chunar
21KalkajiRamesh Biduri
22BadarpurNarayan Dutt
23PatpadganjRavinder Singh Negi
24Vishwas NagarOm Prakash Sharma
25Krishna NagarAnil Goel
26Gandhi NagarArvinder Singh Lovely
27SeemapuriSushri Kumari Rinku
28Rohtas NagarJitendra Mahajan
29GhondaAjay Mahawar
