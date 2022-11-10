BJP's Gujarat polls list 2022: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife gets ticket

Incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in two phases in early December.
The saffron party has fielded Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia and dropped a large number of sitting MLAs, according to the news agency PTI.
Among prominent leaders, names like Hardik Patel, the face of Patidar agitation in the 2017 assembly polls who later quit the Congress to join the BJP, and Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, are on the list.
According to the list, Hardik Patel will contest from Viramgam, and Rivaba Jadeja has been fielded from Jamnagar North.
Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, while releasing the list, said that the BJP has changed as many as 38 sitting members, claiming that most replacements have been made with the consent of the incumbents, as per PTI reports.
The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5.
Union ministers Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya were joined by Gujarat BJP president C R Patil at a press conference here as Yadav named the candidates selected by the party's Central Election Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.
Yadav said the list includes 69 sitting MLAs besides 14 women, and 13 and 24 members from the Schedules Castes and Schedules Tribes respectively, PTI reported.
He said a number of senior leaders from the state, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, have opted out of the contest and had written to the party leadership to this effect.
Patil expressed confidence that the BJP will break its previous record of seat tally and vote share in these polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other CEC members, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party's national president J P Nadda, also joined the meeting to finalise the candidates.
