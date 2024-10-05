BJP’s Naveen Jindal pins hopes on ‘auspicious’ horse as he rides to polling booth in Haryana: Video

  • Expressing confidence in the party's victory, Naveen Jindal said horse is considered ‘auspicious’ and the BJP will form the government in Haryana again

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 01:39 PM IST
BJP's Naveen Jindal pins hopes on ‘auspicious’ horse as he rides to polling booth in Haryana
BJP’s Naveen Jindal pins hopes on ‘auspicious’ horse as he rides to polling booth in Haryana(HT_PRINT)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal on Saturday, October 5, cast is vote in the Haryana election 2024 while pinning his hopes on a horse that he rode to the polling booth. Expressing confidence in the party's victory, Naveen Jindal said horse is considered “auspicious” and the BJP will form the government in Haryana again.

Naveen Jindal had resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in March ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Haryana Assembly election 2024 LIVE Updates

After casting his vote, BJP MP Naveen Jindal said, “There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. We are very happy that they are casting their votes today and I am confident that the brave and aware people of Haryana will give their blessings to the BJP. Haryana will bless the BJP and Nayab Singh Saini will become CM again.”

Explaining why he arrived at the polling station on horseback, Naveen Jindal said, “I came here riding on a horse as it is considered auspicious. My mother, Savitri Jindal, who is contesting from Hisar, wants to do a lot for Hisar. So the people of Hisar will decide whom they want as representative.”

When asked about Haryana's CM face, Naveen Jindal said, "He (Anil Vij) is also a very big leader of our party and time will tell who becomes the Chief Minister but if a big leader has something in mind, he has the right to say it."

Voting in Haryana started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsBJP’s Naveen Jindal pins hopes on ‘auspicious’ horse as he rides to polling booth in Haryana: Video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.