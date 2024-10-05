BJP’s Naveen Jindal pins hopes on ‘auspicious’ horse as he rides to polling booth in Haryana: Video

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal on Saturday, October 5, cast is vote in the Haryana election 2024 while pinning his hopes on a horse that he rode to the polling booth. Expressing confidence in the party's victory, Naveen Jindal said horse is considered “auspicious” and the BJP will form the government in Haryana again.

Naveen Jindal had resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in March ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Haryana Assembly election 2024 LIVE Updates

After casting his vote, BJP MP Naveen Jindal said, “There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. We are very happy that they are casting their votes today and I am confident that the brave and aware people of Haryana will give their blessings to the BJP. Haryana will bless the BJP and Nayab Singh Saini will become CM again.”

Explaining why he arrived at the polling station on horseback, Naveen Jindal said, “I came here riding on a horse as it is considered auspicious. My mother, Savitri Jindal, who is contesting from Hisar, wants to do a lot for Hisar. So the people of Hisar will decide whom they want as representative.”

When asked about Haryana's CM face, Naveen Jindal said, "He (Anil Vij) is also a very big leader of our party and time will tell who becomes the Chief Minister but if a big leader has something in mind, he has the right to say it."

Voting in Haryana started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.