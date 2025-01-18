BJP leader Parvesh Verma accused Arvind Kejriwal of ‘attempting to murder’ several party workers on Saturday — sparking off a fresh war or words ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. The assertion came hours after AAP claimed that the vehicle was pelted with stones amidst election campaigning. The party had linked BJP to the attack and claimed that the former Chief Minister had been attackedby the "people" of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma.

"The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health...This is very shameful," the BJP leader told ANI.

Verma also claimed that the driver of the vehicle had hit the brakes after seeing the three youths — but Kejriwal had asked the driver to crush them.