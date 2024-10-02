BJP’s Ravi Shankar takes ’Hooda Congress in Haryana’ jibe at grand old party, says, ’Even Rahul Gandhi cannot...’

Ravi Shankar Prasad said Haryana people have to make a choice between development-oriented 10 years of BJP govt versus scams-oriented Cong regime. Taking a dig at grand old party, Prasad said Haryana Cong has become ‘Hooda Congress’, even Rahul has to come here with permission

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published2 Oct 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the people of Haryana have to make a choice between the development-oriented 10 years of BJP government versus the scams and corruption-oriented Congress dispensation.

“There are two narratives in Haryana. The narratives are —10 years of the BJP government and 10 years of (Former Haryana CM Bhupinder) Hooda government. It's on the public of Haryana to decide whom they wish to choose, Ravi Shankar Prasad said while addressing a press conference in Haryana’s Rohtak.

"I have heard about 'kharchi and parchi' (favouritism and corruption) system which was prevalent during the Congress government's time in Haryana. On the other hand, jobs were given purely on merit under the BJP rule," PTI quoted the former Union minister as saying.

Taking a dig at former Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the former union minister said the Congress unit in Haryana has become "Hooda Congress".

"Even Rahul Gandhi has to come here with permission. I am told that he (Gandhi) had some desire for an alliance (with AAP), but Hooda refused and it did not happen. I was surprised to see the Congress' 'Hoodakaran' here," Prasad said.

Launching ablistering attack on the grand old party, the BJP leader asked,” Why could Congress not release its manifesto in Haryana? Got to know that it was later done in Chandigarh. The situation is very interesting here.

He further said Congress should have 'respected' Kumari Selja. "The way Kumari Selja was treated, we have read and seen. At least, her seniority should have been respected.”

“(Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi makes people shake hands (Kumari Selja and Bhupinder Hooda), however, it would have been good if this had happened inside a room because they (Congress) have faced defeat everytime… Why could Congress not release its manifesto in Haryana? Got to know that it was later done in Chandigarh. The situation is very interesting here,” he added.

During the Congress' rule, their model was "land deal and damad (son-in-law) shri model", Prasad said while alleging the Congress has an old connection with land deals, as he referred to Karnataka's Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case.

Taking on Congress over "non-fulfilment" of promises in some of the states ruled by it, the BJP leader said, "A new word has been introduced in the country's politics through Rahul Gandhi — 'khatakhat khatakhat khatakhat'. They promised 1,500 to women in Himachal Pradesh each month and said youths would get jobs 'khatakhat'."

"In Haryana too the Congress promised 2,000 for women. Rahul Gandhi, I caution you to stop deceiving the women of Haryana. If you could not give it there how will you give it here? Please stop playing fraud on the women of Haryana," he said.

 

2 Oct 2024, 08:23 PM IST
