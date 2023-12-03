Brand Modi delivers 'jaadu' in state elections: Ten key takeaways from Assembly Election Results 2023
BJP's campaign slogan 'Modi ki guarantee' played a central role in their campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana
The 3-1 verdict between BJP and Congress in the assembly election result 2023 is a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of general elections in six months. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram voted last month. The poll panel had stuck to December 3 as the scheduled day for counting of votes in Mizoram as major political parties, civil societies organisation and others had urged the poll panel to change the counting date as it falls on Sunday, coinciding with church programmes.