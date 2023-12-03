The 3-1 verdict between BJP and Congress in the assembly election result 2023 is a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of general elections in six months. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram voted last month. The poll panel had stuck to December 3 as the scheduled day for counting of votes in Mizoram as major political parties, civil societies organisation and others had urged the poll panel to change the counting date as it falls on Sunday, coinciding with church programmes.

The results of the assembly elections also have significant implications for the Congress and opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

Here are key takeaways from Assembly Election Results 2023

1)The magic of Brand Modi has not failed, and even in state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brand appeal delivered its 'jaadu'.

2)BJP's poll slogan ‘Modi ki guarantee’ was at the centre of the party’s campaign in all three states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana.

3)The final assembly elections of 2023 were seen as a precursor to the Lok Sabha polls. Although, if we see the 2018 elections, Congress had won MP, Rajasthan Chhattigarh, but BJP came to pwer in 2019 with athumping victory.

4)"MP is in PM's heart and PM is in MP's," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the party head towards winning the elections with majority.

5)Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised that 'Ladli Behna' scheme was a game-changer in MP polls and Shivraj Singh Chouhan is to be credited for the same.

6)Rajasthan continues its tradition of voting out the incumbent.

7) BJP's performance was better than widely expected indicating Modi's growing popularity despite a decade in power nationally.

8)Although Congress won Telangana, Sunday's outcome is seen as a setback to the party and its leader Rahul Gandhi as it was wiped out of the Hindi heartland.

9) PM Modi's BJP has failed to make inroads in South except for Puducherry

10) The Congress guarantees did not work in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

ALLIANCE More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.