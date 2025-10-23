Tejashwi Yadav is Mahagathbandhan’s CM face for Bihar Elections, announces Ashok Gehlot

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the opposition Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot announced in Patna on October 23.

Advertisement

“We have decided to contest elections with Tejashwi Yadav as CM face,” Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan said at a joint press conference of Mahagathbandhan at Hotel Maurya on Thursday.

We have decided to contest elections with Tejashwi Yadav as CM face.

Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party will be Dy CM face, Gehlot also announced. All seven parties of the Mahagathbandhan, including the Congress and the left parties, have agreed to endorse Tejashwi's leadership for the two-phase elections.

Top leaders from the Mahagathbandhan presented a united front at the press conference amid a tussle within the alliance over seat allocation. In a last-ditch attempt to resolve the crisis, Ashok Gehlot arrived in Patna on October 22 to mediate between alliance partners. Gehlot also met RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his son, Tejashwi Yadav, to defuse tensions within the alliance comprising the RJD and the Congress as major parties.

Advertisement

The development comes on the last day for withdrawing nominations for the second phase of elections to be held on October 11. The first phase will be held on October 6. Votes will be counted on October 14.

Tejashwi asked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) why there was no joint conference of the parties – the BJP and the Janada Dal (United) – as elections are nearing.

Tejashwi responds to ‘jungle raaj’ jibe The RJD leader also responded to the return of ‘jungle raaj’ allegations by the ruling alliance

“I want to tell people that Tejashwi will not compromise on corruption and law and order. I also want to tell all Mahagathbandhan parties that we will develop a new Bihar,” Tajashwi said.

Advertisement