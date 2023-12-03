Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds an early lead in Budhni seat against Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma, as per initial results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Chouhan is looking to retain the Budhni constituency amid growing uncertainty about his presence at the helm. The senior BJP leader is the party's longest-serving CM on record and is currently eyeing a fifth term in office. His party however sent out mixed signals last month – opting to contest polls without a CM candidate for the first time since 2003. Chouhan will be facing off against Congress candidate and Ramayan 2 actor Vikram Mastal.

"Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad," he said on Friday as reporters inquired after his Chief Ministerial aspirations.

The BJP has shied away from making Chouhan its CM face this time amid talks of a "fatigue factor" tied to him. The party also fielded a battery of seven MPs and a party general secretary for the November 17 polls and appears to be keeping its options open for the state's top post.

Exit polls predict BJP sweep in Madhya Pradesh. Read more. The counting of votes for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will begin at 8 am on Sunday in all the 52 district headquarters of the state.

Who are the main candidates in the fray from Budhni? Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan – a BJP heavyweight who has already won several terms from Budhni – will take on Congress candidate Vikram Mastal. The 40-year-old had gained prominence for essaying the role of 'Hanuman' in the 2008 TV serial 'Ramayan 2'.

Political observers believe the Congress has pared down the contest for Chouhan by fielding a lightweight candidate who is new to politics and the electorate of the constituency.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party nominated Vairagyanand Giri, aka 'Mirchi Baba' from Budhni. He had previously gained prominence in 2019 after performing a 'havan' with chillies for the "victory" of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal. The Lok Sabha constituency was however won by BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

