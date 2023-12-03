Budhni, MP Election Results 2023 Live: The Budhni Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared today on December 3. The Election Commission (EC) will start the counting of the votes at 8 am in the Budhni Assembly constituency to declare the results in the day. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is currently eyeing a fifth consecutive term in office amid growing uncertainty about his presence at the helm. Chouhan goes against Congress' Vikram Mastal and Samajwadi Party's Vairagyanand Giri from his home turf.
The counting for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are being held at 52 district headquarters. As many as 2,533 candidates are in the fray, including political bigwigs like CM Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath, in a poll that was largely a bipolar battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.
The counting for 230 assembly seats in MP will start at 8 am.
Besides CM Chouhan (from Budhni seat) and state Congress president Nath (Chhindwara), the EVMs will also decide the fate of three BJP Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste.
It will also decide the political fortunes of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywrgiya who contested from Indore-1 and three Lok Sabha MPs of the saffron party – Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh and Riti Pathak
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is contesting from the Budhni seat, earlier this week claimed his party would retain power with a “huge majority".
The counting of votes will be updated LIVE on the official website of the Election Commission of India i.e. eci.gov.in. You can also catch LIVE Updates on the Mint website for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
