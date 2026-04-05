‘Busting propaganda’: Himanta Biswa Sarma fires back at Congress charges, vows defamation suit

Hours after the Congress made a series of serious allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the Assam chief minister has responded to all the charges head-on, claiming to “bust Congress propaganda”. He has also vowed to file criminal and defamation cases against senior Congress leader Pawan Khera who held a press conference to make the expose.

In a long post on X, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the documents that were shown by the Congress show “multiple glaring inconsistencies, suggesting a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation.”

First, he said, was surname mismatch. “SARMA” used instead of the official “SHARMA” and photograph “appears to be a publicly available image, not a standard biometric capture.”

On the Congress allegations that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma holds three passports – the UAE, Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt – Himanta Sarma highlighted dates mismatch and inconsistencies.

“UAE ID anomalies: ID sequence inconsistent with expected year-of-birth pattern; Nationality mismatch — listed as Egypt, while MRZ reflects a different country code. Antigua & Barbuda passport: Expiry date mismatch between printed field and MRZ. Egyptian passport: Passport number mismatch between printed field and MRZ; Spelling errors (“Egyptiann”) and incorrect Arabic reference,” he said.

He further said, “Title deed QR code appears invalid and does not resolve to any authentic record. These inconsistencies strongly indicate possible fabrication or digital manipulation. Those spreading misinformation will be held accountable. I am confident that Pawan Khera’s campaign of falsehood is nearing its end. Eventually Mr Khera will go to Jail,” he said.

In another post, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the allegations were “malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam”. He said, “My wife and I will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Shri Pawan Khera. He will be held fully accountable for his reckless and defamatory statements.”

What did Congress allege? Pawan Khera claimed on Sunday, April 5, that Himanta's wife Riniki is linked to a United States-based firm in Wyoming which is valued at $34.67 billion. Congress alleges that the company lists Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki and their son as members. Pawan Khera further alleged that funds worth ₹52,000 crore are meant to be distributed among the three.

“Himanta's wife Rinki Bhuyan Sharma has a company in Wyoming, USA. The member list of this company includes Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and their son. This company's budget is 3,467 crore US dollars ($34.67 billion), with plans to open a hotel in America. Meanwhile, the money from the company that is to be distributed among just these three family members is ₹52,000 crore.”

Khera also alleged that Riniki holds three passports.