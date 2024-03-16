Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Byelection dates for Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, 6 other states announced. Details here
BREAKING NEWS

Byelection dates for Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, 6 other states announced. Details here

Saurav Mukherjee

  • The counting of votes will be announced on 4 June, along with Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during announcement of the schedule for General Elections 2024, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

The Bye Elections for 26 Assembly Constituencies in 9 states will take place along with Lok Sabha Elections 2024 polls, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday.

While addressing the press from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the states where Bye Elections will take place include Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the schedule, the polling will take place along with Lok Sabha polling dates, which are 19 April, 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May and 1 June.

The counting of votes will be announced on 4 June, along with Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar on Saturday also announced the schedule for 17 Lok Sabha Elections and said that it will take place in 7 phases, beginning 19 April.

He also said that along with the Lok Sabha Elections, four states – Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh Odisha will have simultaneous polls.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.