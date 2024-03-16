The Bye Elections for 26 Assembly Constituencies in 9 states will take place along with Lok Sabha Elections 2024 polls, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing the press from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the states where Bye Elections will take place include Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the schedule, the polling will take place along with Lok Sabha polling dates, which are 19 April, 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May and 1 June.

The counting of votes will be announced on 4 June, along with Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar on Saturday also announced the schedule for 17 Lok Sabha Elections and said that it will take place in 7 phases, beginning 19 April.

He also said that along with the Lok Sabha Elections, four states – Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh Odisha will have simultaneous polls.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

