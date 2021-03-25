Campaign for first phase poll in Assam ends

The increased infiltration will lead to threats to the land, language, identity and culture of the state's indigenous population, it insisted. The Congress in its campaign presented its Five guarantees'. These are five lakh government jobs to youths in five years, 200 units of free electricity for every household, increasing the daily wages of the tea garden workers to ₹365 and ₹2000 per month to homemakers, besides the legislation against the implementation of the CAA. The newly floated political parties Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal relied mostly on door-to-door campaigns and street corner meetings. With 'Rongali Bihu', the popular spring festival of the Assamese about a fortnight away, supporters of the political parties were seen dancing the 'jhumur', the folk dance of the tea tribes or swaying to their election songs which have become particularly popular among the voters. Prominent among those whose fates will be decided in the first phase are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ranjit Dutta, Naba Kumar Doley, Sanjoy Kishan and Nazir Hussain.