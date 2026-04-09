Assembly Elections 2026: Can BJP, LDF seal historic hattricks in Assam, Kerala? What happened in 2021?

Assembly Elections 2026: Voting is underway for assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry today. The next phase of assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are scheduled for later this month.

The results for all assembly polls will be declared on 4 May.

Today's voting is being held at 31,486 polling stations across Assam, 30,471 polling stations in Kerala and 1,099 polling stations in Puducherry.

Assam has 2.5 crore voters. Kerala has 2.7 crore voters while Puducherry has 9.4 Lakh voters. In Assam, there are about 5.7 lakh first time voters. In Kerala it is 4.24 lakh and is Puducherry, 23,000 residents are eligible to vote for the first time today.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a hattrick in Assam. So is the Left Democratic Front (LDF), seeking a third term in Kerala.

Assam has 126 seats. The Assam elections will be keenly watched with sitting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoping to return to power. The Opposition Congress is alleging instability under the present rule, and has batted for change as a key factor in their electoral campaign.

In 2021, the election saw the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retain power with 75 seats, marking the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in the state. Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress leader became the chief minister.

Also Read | 10 key candidates to watch in Kerala Assembly Elections today

In 2016, assembly election in Assam resulted in change of power as Congress which had formed the government under Tarun Gogoi since 2001, lost its majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Sarbananda Sonowal.

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Sonowal became the first elected BJP chief minister in the Northeast, and his victory marked the start of other BJP victories in the Northeast, a region traditionally ruled by regional parties or the Congress.

What happened in Kerala in 2021? Kerala has 140 seats. Here the electoral battle is between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) for the Assembly elections. The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is also seeking a third consecutive term.

In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms.

The Union Territory of Puducherry, with 30 assembly seats, will see the ruling BJP-led NDA hoping to consolidate its hold on power.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a hattrick in Assam, while the Left Democratic Front aims for a third term in Kerala.

In 2021, the National Democratic Alliance won a simple majority in the elections, and N Rangaswamy of the All India NR Congress was sworn in as the chief minister for the fourth time.

In the 2016 election, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance formed the government after winning 17 of the 30 seats, and V Narayanasamy sworn in as the chief minister.