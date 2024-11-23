‘Cannot believe...’: Uddhav Thackeray reacts after Maha Vikas Aghadi’s defeat in Maharashtra election

Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray reacted to Maha Vikas Aghadi's defeat on Saturday, November 23, stating that he could not believe the decision taken by the people of the state.

“Cannot believe Maharashtra, which listened to me as head of family during COVID, will behave with me this way,” said Thackeray on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party marked its biggest-ever show, bagging more than 130 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won, defeating the opposition party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MV) on Saturday, November 23.