Cash transfer for women, ₹25 lakh health cover and justice in Zubeen Garg's death: Inside Cong's Assam Poll guarantees

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on 29 March announced his party's ‘five guarantees’ for poll-bound Assam. The guarantees focus on women's welfare, healthcare for all, land rights and justice in the Zubeen Garg death case.

Kharge also took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state, accusing it of indulging in rampant corruption and working "to fill the coffers" of its leaders and their families.

Addressing a rally at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district, Kharge listed the party's 'five guarantees', including a monthly cash transfer to women, as well as an additional ₹50,000 in assistance to women willing to set up or expand a business.

"Our transfer will be unconditional. It will not be like what the BJP government is doing, where women are asked to be members of their party," Kharge said.

Assam votes for all 126 seats in a single phase on 9 April. The result will be announced on 4 May.

₹ 25 lakh cashless health insurance for all families The Congress, which is looking to wrest power from the BJP, pledged ₹25 lakh cashless health insurance for all families, permanent land pattas for 10 lakh indigenous people and ₹1,250 per month for senior citizens of the state.

"We also pledge to ensure justice in the Zubeen Garg death case within 100 days if Congress comes to power," Kharge added.

Alleging rampant corruption by the BJP-led government in the state, the Congress president claimed that even the family members of the party's leaders are involved in it. He claimed that the BJP was "using its 'double engine' in Assam to loot and fill the coffers of its leaders in Delhi".

Hitting out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kharge said that he was a "'nakli' (fake) CM" as the BJP had fought the 2021 elections with Sarbananda Sonowal at the helm. "But after the elections, Sarma removed tribal leader Sonowal to grab the Assam CM's chair," he claimed.

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Kharge also alleged that Sarma's government was intimidating people and creating a fear psychosis, and trying to divide the people of the state.

Here are the Congress party's five poll guarantees for Assam

✅ Unconditional cash transfer to women's bank accounts

✅ ₹50 thousand to women for business

✅ ₹25 lakh rupees of cashless health insurance to every family

✅ Justice will be served in the case of Late Zubeen Garg within 100 days

✅ Permanent land patta will be given to 10 lakh Khilonjia sons of the soil

✅ ₹1,250 rupees assistance every month to the elderly of the state

What happened in 2021 Assam Elections?

Our transfer will be unconditional. It will not be like what the BJP government is doing, where women are asked to be members of their party.

In 2021, Assam assembly elections saw the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power with 75 seats. It was for the first time that a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in the state. The Mahajot led by the Congress party won 50 seats, increasing its tally from 26 in 2016.

Himanta Biswa Sarma became the chief minister of Assam.