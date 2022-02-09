Noida: With less than one day for the first phase of the UP assembly polls, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj on Tuesday urged voters to go out and vote “like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do".

According to a report in PTI, in a pensive letter to Gautam Buddh Nagar residents, Yathiraj said India is the world's largest democracy and the process of election is the cornerstone for the essence of democracy.

“As the famous saying goes 'the most important office in a democracy is the office of the citizen'," he said, stressing the significance of elections and voting.

“In the last few elections, the voting percentage of our district has been very less. Especially in the assembly constituency of Noida, the voting percentage has not even been 50 per cent. It might have been due to multiple factors. This is our chance to set the record straight," Yathiraj said.

Voting in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has three assembly seats of Noida, Dadri and Jewar, will go to the polls on February 10 during the first of the seven phases of elections in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar voters

The district has over 16 lakh registered voters across the three constituencies.

UP Assembly elections 2022

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on 10 February. The second phase will be on 14 February, the third on 20 February, the fourth phase on 23 February, the fifth phase on 27 February, the sixth phase on 3 March and the last phase will be held on 7 March.

The counting of votes of 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be done on March 10.

