Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >CBI is only ally of BJP left: TMC on notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife
South 24 Parganas: Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, during a roadshow ahead of the forthcoming West Bengal assembly polls, at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2021_000258A)

CBI is only ally of BJP left: TMC on notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST PTI

  • The CBI team is likely to question Abhishek's wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the case at her residence, sources said

KOLKATA : The Trinamool Congress hit out at the Centre on Sunday, alleging political vendetta as the CBI served a notice to party MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife, asking her to join the probe in the coal pilferage case.

The Trinamool Congress hit out at the Centre on Sunday, alleging political vendetta as the CBI served a notice to party MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife, asking her to join the probe in the coal pilferage case.

In a statement, the party said that people will give a befitting reply to the BJP over this during the polls.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In a statement, the party said that people will give a befitting reply to the BJP over this during the polls.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

So predictable. So desperate. All BJP allies have left them. So the only loyal allies are CBI and ED," it stated.

"CBI is the only ally of the BJP left," it added.

The party said it was not scared and will fight it out.

Abhishek, a TMC MP from Diamond Harbour, is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson and MP Sougata Roy alleged the CBI visiting Abhishek's house was nothing but political vendetta.

"The way BJP was targeting Abhishek for the last few days prove that they were up to something," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The BJP said the TMC was trying to politicise the matter.

"If someone has committed any wrong, then the law will take its course. Those who are culprits should be punished. No one should try to politicise the matter," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told PTI.

The CBI team is likely to question Abhishek's wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the case at her residence, sources said.

The developments come month ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, which are likely in April-May.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.