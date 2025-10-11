Central leadership will finalise seat allocation within NDA: BJP ahead of Bihar elections 2025

Bihar Elections 2025: The Central leadership of the party will take a call on the allocation of seats within National Democratic Party (NDA) alliance members for the two-phase Bihar assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party said on Saturday.

The first phase of Bihar Elections will take place on 6 November, and the second phase will occur on 11 November. The counting of votes will take place on 14 November.

BJP leaders arrived at the residence of Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde for the BJP core meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also attending the meeting.

"In Patna, the election committee meeting was held for three consecutive days, and in Patna, we have prepared a panel or list for our current seats where we could not win in 2020. The panel prepared by the Bihar election committee will be discussed in Delhi today. There will be discussions throughout the day, and tomorrow it will be presented before the central election committee... Everything is fine in the NDA... The central leadership will sit together and announce the final seat allocation," BJP's Bihar unit head Dilip Jaiswal told reporters.

Earlier, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Veena Devi told ANI that discussions on seat-sharing are underway.

"Currently, discussions on seat-sharing are ongoing among the NDA alliance. The talks among the five alliance parties took place in a very positive atmosphere. After this, discussions on candidates will also take place, and then it will be announced which candidates will contest from which assembly constituencies," Devi told ANI on Saturday.

‘This is a false rumour’ Regarding reports of discontent among alliance partners over seat-sharing in the NDA, she clarified, "This is a false rumour; people are very happy, and we stand together with rock-solid unity. It is certain that the NDA will form the government in Bihar with an overwhelming majority..."

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United), and the INDIA bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.