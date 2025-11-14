Chapra constituency result: Khesari Lal Yadav trails by slim margin as BJP's Chhoti Kumar takes lead

The Chapra constituency in Bihar's Saran district is seeing an electoral battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Chhoti Kumari and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Shatrughan Yadav, better known as Khesari Lal Yadav.

Vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 began at 8 AM on Friday, and only a few rounds of counting have been completed thus far.

Chapra Constituency Result The battle between BJP's Chhoti Kumari and RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav has, thus far, been a close one, with the saffron party's candidate leading by a slim margin of 974 votes.

That said, only one round of counting out of a total of 28 has been completed for the seat, and political fortunes could swing as the day goes on.

Chapra Constituency Background A general category seat and key part of the Saran Lok Sabha seat, Chapra has been held by the BJP for two consecutive terms, with Dr C N Gupta being the saffron party's representative.

In 2020, Dr Gupta retained his seat by beating RJD candidate Randhir Kumar Singh.