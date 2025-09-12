‘Cheap tactics’: BJP slams Congress for ‘mocking’ PM Modi's mother in AI-generated video ahead of Bihar polls

The Congress party's AI-generated video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother has sparked a political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it ‘highly condemnable.’

The saffron party also accused the Congress party of having 'crossed all limits" and lowering the political discourse ahead of Bihar assembly elections.

In the AI-generated video posted by the Bihar Congress that has gone viral now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics in poll-bound Bihar.

The BJP called it a “disgusting" attempt to target someone who is no longer alive. It said “far from having remorse", the Congress is trying to justify its previous alleged remarks against the Prime Minister’s mother.

“Far from having remorse For abusing PM’s Mother Congress not only justified Defended the accused with lies Tariq Anwar too defended And now Bihar Congress crossed all limits with a disgusting video This party has become GAALIWADI instead of Gandhiwadi Mahila aur Maatru shakti ka apman (insult to women) is Congress ki pehchaan Shameful Abuse Bihar as Bidi and abuse a person no long with us," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on X.

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Madan Rathore also criticised the Congress and said that those who get frustrated in politics resort to "cheap tactics."

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said that the video uploaded by the Bihar Congress' official handle on X was "highly condemnable".

"Congress has lost its dominance and is resorting to cheap tactics. Sometimes they use indecent words in the name of (PM Modi's) mother. Congress has done mimicry by uploading this video on its state handle, and this is highly condemnable. In politics, when someone gets disappointed or frustrated, they resort to cheap tactics. Whatever condemnable acts Congress has done, society will also condemn them and will also teach them a lesson," Rathore said.

Another BJP national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, alleged that Congress was "mocking" PM Modi's late mother on the instructions of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

"On the instructions of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has mocked the late mother of Honourable PM Narendra Modi. A few days back, Congress had abused PM Narendra Modi's late mother. Congress's "Shahi Parivar* is insulting the mothers and sisters of Bharat. It's not just insensitive, it's sickening to see a party hate the poor of India so much," Bhandari posted on X.

He added, “Congress is Anti Women! Congress Hates Poor of India!”

PM Modi's ‘mother’ abuse row Last month, the Congress had come under fire once again, even as the recent controversy over alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi and his mother by a man during the 'Voter Adhikaar Rally' in Bihar's Darbhanga had barely subsided.

The BJP had attacked against the opposition parties, especially Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, over alleged abuses hurled against PM Modi's mother.

The Congress, however, projected its criticism against PM Modi through an AI-generated video in which the PM's late mother criticised politics being done in her name.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at the RJD and Congress over the alleged remarks against her mother. Speaking at an event, he said that the abusive comments were not just an insult to his mother, but to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

PM Modi stated that he had never imagined that such an act would take place on the tradition-rich land of Bihar. He also termed mothers as everyone's "self-respect" and "world".