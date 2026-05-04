Chepauk election Result 2026 LIVE: Will Udhayanidhi Stalin retain DMK's stronghold in the seat?

Chepauk election Result 2026 LIVE: Voting in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, a general constituency in Tamil Nadu's Chennai district, tool place on April 23, 2026, with counting of votes scheduled for today, Monday, May 4, 2026. The seat has remained a stronghold of the DMK in previous elections. In 2021, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 58%, with Udhayanidhi Stalin securing a decisive victory over PMK's Kassali A.V.A by a margin of 50%.
In the previous 2016 Assembly elections, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni saw a higher turnout of 62%. DMK's J Anbazhagan won the seat, defeating A Noorjahan of AIADMK by a margin of 10%. With a history of comfortable wins for the DMK, all eyes will be on whether the party can retain its dominance in the 2026 polls or if rival parties can close the gap.
Here's a list of key candidates contesting from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections:
There are also other candidates/independents in the fray, according to affidavit filings, but the above individuals are the main contenders in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni elections.
Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of M K Stalin, who is the eighth and incumbent chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The 48-year old politician is a former actor and film producer who has served as the third Deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu since the year 2024.
He was elected to the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in May 2021, representing the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Stalin is re-contesting for the same seat.
The reduction in the size of the electorate following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, compared to the 2021 Assembly election, played a key role in the rise in voter turnout across all 16 Assembly segments in the Chennai district on Thursday, April 23, according to The Hindu.
As per the provisional voter turnout data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the day of polling, voter turnout in Chennai district stood at 83.41%, significantly higher than the 59.75% recorded in the 2021 Assembly election.
Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Election Result
Heavy three-layer security was deployed outside Chennai's Loyola College early morning on Monday, May 4, to prepare for the vote count of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Dozens of security personnel were deployed at the gate of the college, with barricades in place as officials checked every vehicle coming in, ANI reported.
Loyola College is one of the counting centers that houses the EVMs for counting nearly 4.8 crore large votes polled. Queen Mary's College and Anna University are also some of the other counting centres set up for today.
In the 2021 elections, Udhayanidhi Stalin won the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni set by a margin of 69,000 votes. The seat has long been considered a stronghold of DMK party.
The candidates contesting from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections include Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK), Adhirajaram (AIADMK), Aysha (Naam Tamilar Katchi, Selvam D (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), among other candidates and independents.
The counting of votes will commence at 8 am today with the postal ballot counting and the counting of votes recorded in EVMs will commence will start at 8:30 am
Approximately 1.25 lakh personnel which includes officials, and micro-observers on vote-counting duty and police have been deployed.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.