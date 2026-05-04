Chepauk election Result 2026 LIVE: Will Udhayanidhi Stalin retain DMK's stronghold in the seat? Vote counting begins

Chepauk election Result 2026 LIVE: Voting in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, a general constituency in Tamil Nadu's Chennai district, took place on April 23, 2026, with counting of votes scheduled for today, Monday, May 4, 2026. The seat has remained a stronghold of the DMK in previous elections. In 2021, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 58%, with Udhayanidhi Stalin securing a decisive victory over PMK's Kassali A.V.A by a margin of 50%.

In the previous 2016 Assembly elections, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni saw a higher turnout of 62%. DMK's J Anbazhagan won the seat, defeating A Noorjahan of AIADMK by a margin of 10%. With a history of comfortable wins for the DMK, all eyes will be on whether the party can retain its dominance in the 2026 polls or if rival parties can close the gap.

Name of candidates

Here's a list of key candidates contesting from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections:

Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK)

Adhirajaram (AIADMK)

Aysha (Naam Tamilar Katchi)

Selvam D (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam)

There are also other candidates/independents in the fray, according to affidavit filings, but the above individuals are the main contenders in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni elections.

All about Udhayanidhi Stalin — the Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of M K Stalin, who is the eighth and incumbent chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The 48-year old politician is a former actor and film producer who has served as the third Deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu since the year 2024.

He was elected to the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in May 2021, representing the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Stalin is re-contesting for the same seat.

Increased voter turnout due to SIR

The reduction in the size of the electorate following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, compared to the 2021 Assembly election, played a key role in the rise in voter turnout across all 16 Assembly segments in the Chennai district on Thursday, April 23, according to The Hindu.

As per the provisional voter turnout data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the day of polling, voter turnout in Chennai district stood at 83.41%, significantly higher than the 59.75% recorded in the 2021 Assembly election.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Election Result