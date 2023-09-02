Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to attend public events in poll-bound state1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday where assembly elections are due by the year-end. This is the first time that the events of the two senior leaders belonging to rival parties are coinciding on the same day in the Congress-ruled state ahead of polls.