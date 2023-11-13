Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress in the poll-bound state of Chattisgarh and alleged that if anyone is poor in the country then the only culprit is the Congress.

He further said that a countdown has started for the exit of the Congress government in the state. PM Modi was addressing the public gathering at Chhattisgarh's Mungeli. As reported by ANI, PM Modi said, “Congress can do anything in the greed for vote bank and appeasement. Congress did not even respect the faith of Dalits, OBCs and tribals... After so many decades of independence, if anyone is poor in the country today, the only culprit is Congress. Even after decades of the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, Dalits, OBCs and tribals of the country remain poor, then Congress is the culprit." Also Read: Who will be CM if Congress is elected to power?

He further said, "Congress doesn't like that I keep speaking about the development of Chhattisgarh. A countdown has started for the exit of the Congress government in the state."

Modi further stressed, “It is clear from the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh that Congress will be vanquished in the state."

Chattisgarh braces for a political shift as the state witnessed a provisional voter turnout of around 71 per cent in the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections for 20 constituencies.

Addressing a public gathering, Modi said that action will be taken against corruption in Chhattisgarh after BJP comes to power in the state.

“The time has come when Congress' bad governance will come to an end... After the first phase of the election, it is confirmed that Congress will lose in Chhattisgarh," he added.

Voting took place in for 10 constituencies, with polling hours from 7 am to 3 pm for 10 seats and from 8 am to 5 pm for the remaining 10 segments. The entire process unfolded under a robust security arrangement, with a substantial presence of police and paramilitary personnel, especially in the Naxalite-affected Bastar division.

During distinct area domination operations aimed at ensuring security for the upcoming polls, security forces encountered Naxalites in the Chintagufa police station area of Sukma district.

In the exchange, four security personnel sustained injuries. Additionally, in a separate incident within the same district, a CRPF commando was injured in an IED blast near the Tondamarka camp.

(With inputs from agencies)

