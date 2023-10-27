Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Most candidates with criminal cases from BJP, ADR study finds
Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, around 26 candidates released their criminal records. Out of them, maximum candidates are from the BJP, according to the data released by the Association of Democratic Reforms
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has the largest share of candidates with criminal backgrounds who will be contesting in the upcoming Chattisgarh state assembly elections. Out of the all the candidates, 26 disclosed a criminal case on them. 25% of BJP contestants have a criminal record, according to the latest report released by the Associate of Democratic Reforms (ADR).