Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, around 26 candidates released their criminal records. Out of them, maximum candidates are from the BJP, according to the data released by the Association of Democratic Reforms

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has the largest share of candidates with criminal backgrounds who will be contesting in the upcoming Chattisgarh state assembly elections. Out of the all the candidates, 26 disclosed a criminal case on them. 25% of BJP contestants have a criminal record, according to the latest report released by the Associate of Democratic Reforms (ADR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ADR is a nonprofit organisation that keeps a record of the criminal, financial, and educational background of the candidates contesting elections. The ADR presented the number after analysing the affidavits disclosed by candidates contesting elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The analysis found that out of 223 candidates who will fight the state assembly polls, 26 have a criminal background. Interestingly, most of them come from the BJP. Congress ranks second in the list of parties with maximum criminals. The grand old party fielded 2 candidates out of 20, according to ADR analysis. Four of the five BJP candidates with criminal cases have declared serious criminal cases against them.

Party-wise division of candidates with criminal records who will be contesting in Chhattisgarh State Assembly Elections Phase 1 in 2023

Other parties on the list are Janata Congres Chhatisgarh, AAP, etc. A total of 3 (20%) out of 15 candidates analysed from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh have disclosed a criminal case against them. For Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), four out of 10 candidates analysed from the party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

21% contestants of in state assembly polls are crorepati A total of 46 candidates (21%) have net worth in crores, highlighted the report findings. Candidates own an average asset of ₹1.34 crore. The report underlined the fact that nearly all parties gave tickets to wealthy candidates. Congress has fielded more candidates with high asset value in the state compared to its competitors. 17 out of 20 candidates of the party are crorepatis. For other parties, 14(70%) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP, 3(30%) out of 10 candidates analysed from AAP and 2(13%) out of 15 candidates analysed from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) have declared assets valued more than ₹1 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!