Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Winners List Updates: The results for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 will be declared on Sunday, December 3. The voting for the elections to the 90-member assembly were held in two phases. The first phase of the polling in 20 assembly constituencies was held on November 7. The remaining 70 constituencies voted in the second phase on November 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress seems to be in close fight as the counting of votes is underway. However, most of the exit polls showed a clear win for the Congress in the state. As per the data from different exit polls, the Congress may emerge victorious on 49-50 of the total 90 seats in the state — comfortably crossing the majority mark of 46 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to win 38-39 seats. No exit polls showed a majority for the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Winners List Updates: Check the full list of winning candidates from BJP and Congress here:

Constituency Winning/Leading Candidate Winning/Leading Party Abhanpur Indra Kumar Sahu BJP Ahiwara Domanlal Korsewada BJP Akaltara Raghvendra Kumar Singh Congress Ambikapur Rajesh Agrawal BJP Antagarh Vikram Usendi BJP Arang Guru Khushwant Saheb BJP Baikunthpur Bhaiya Lal Rajwade BJP Baloda Bazar Shailesh Nitin Trivedi Congress Basna Sampat Agrawal BJP Bastar Baghel Lakheshwar Congress Beltara Vijay Kesharwani Congress Bemetara Dipesh Sahu BJP Bhanupratappur Savitri Manoj Mandavi Congress Bharatpur-Sonhat Renuka Singh Saruta BJP Bhatapara Shivratan Sharma BJP Bhatgaon Laxmi Rajwade BJP Bhilai Nagar Devendra Yadav Congress Bijapur Vikram Mandavi Congress Bilaigarh Dinesh Lal Jangdey BJP Bilaspur Amar Agrawal BJP Bilha Dharam Lal Kaushik BJP Bindranawagarh Janal Dhruw Congress Chandrapur Ramkumar Yadav Congress Chitrakot Vinayak Goyal BJP Dantewada Chaitram Atami BJP Dhamtari Onkar Sahu Congress Dharamjaigarh Laljeet Singh Rathia Congress Dharsiwa Anuj Sharma BJP Dondi Lohara Anila Bhendia Congress Dongargaon Daleshwar Sahu Congress Dongargarh Harshita Swami Baghel Congress Durg City Gajendra Yadav BJP Durg-Rural Lalit Chandrakar BJP Gunderdehi Virendra Sahu BJP Jagdalpur Kiran Deo BJP Jaijaipur Baleshwar Sahu Congress Janjgir-Champa Narayan Chandel BJP Jashpur Raymuni Bhagat BJP Kanker Asha Ram Netam BJP Kasdol Sandeep Sahu Congress Katghora Premchand Patel BJP Kawardha Vijay Sharma BJP Keshkal Neelkanth Tekam BJP Khairagarh Yashoda Nilanber Verma Congress Khallari Dwarikadish Yadav Congress Kharsia Umesj Patel Congress Khujji Bhoplaram Sahu Congress Kondagaon Lata Usendi BJP Konta Manish Kundam Communist Party of India (CPI) Korba Lakhanlal Devangan BJP Kota Prabal Pratap Singh Judev BJP Kunkuri Vishnu Deo Sai BJP Kurud Ajay Chandrakar BJP Lailunga Vidyawati Sidar Congress Lormi Arun Sao BJP Lundra Prabodh Minz BJP Mahasamund Rashmi Chandrakar Congress Manendragarh Shyam Bihari Jaiswal BJP Marwahi Pranav Kumar Marpachi BJP Masturi Krishna Muti Bandhi BJP Mohla-Manpur Indrashah Mandavi Congress Mungeli Sanjeet Banarjee Congress Narayanpur Kedar Kashyap BJP Nawagarh Dayaldas Baghel BJP Pali-Tanakhar Tuleshwar Hira Singh Markam Gondvana Gantantra Party Pamgarh Sheshraj Harvansh Congress Pandariya Bhawna Bohra BJP Patan Bhupesh Baghel Congress Pathalgaon Gomati Sai BJP Pratappur Shakuntala Singh Portey BJP Premnagar Bhulan Singh Marabi BJP Raigarh Omprakash Choudhary BJP Raipur City North Purandar Mishra BJP Raipur City South Brijmohan Agrawala BJP Raipur City West Rajesh Munat BJP Raipur Rural Motilal Sahu BJP Rajim Rohit Sahu BJP Rajnandgaon Raman Singh BJP Ramanujganj Ram Vichar Netam BJP Rampur Phoolsingh Rathiya Congress Saja Ishwar Sahu BJP Sakti Khilawan Sahu BJP Samri Vijat Paikra Congress Sanjari Balod Sangeeta Sinha Congress Saraipali Chaturit Nand Congress Sarangarh Uttarari Ganpaty Jangde Congress Sihawa Ambika Markam Congress Sitapur Poorv Sainik Ramkumar Toppo BJP Takhatpur Dharmjeet Singh BJP Vaishali Nagar Rikesh Sen BJP

