comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Winners List Updates: Who's leading and winning where | Check details here
Back Back

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Winners List Updates: Who's leading and winning where | Check details here

 Livemint

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Winners List Updates: Check the full list of winning candidates from BJP and Congress here:

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel along with others show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the second phase of State Assembly elections, in Durg. (Bhupesh Baghel-X)Premium
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel along with others show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the second phase of State Assembly elections, in Durg. (Bhupesh Baghel-X)

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Winners List Updates: The results for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 will be declared on Sunday, December 3. The voting for the elections to the 90-member assembly were held in two phases. The first phase of the polling in 20 assembly constituencies was held on November 7. The remaining 70 constituencies voted in the second phase on November 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress seems to be in close fight as the counting of votes is underway. However, most of the exit polls showed a clear win for the Congress in the state. As per the data from different exit polls, the Congress may emerge victorious on 49-50 of the total 90 seats in the state — comfortably crossing the majority mark of 46 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to win 38-39 seats. No exit polls showed a majority for the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Winners List Updates: Check the full list of winning candidates from BJP and Congress here:

 

ConstituencyWinning/Leading CandidateWinning/Leading Party
AbhanpurIndra Kumar SahuBJP
AhiwaraDomanlal KorsewadaBJP
AkaltaraRaghvendra Kumar SinghCongress
AmbikapurRajesh AgrawalBJP
AntagarhVikram UsendiBJP
ArangGuru Khushwant SahebBJP
BaikunthpurBhaiya Lal RajwadeBJP
Baloda BazarShailesh Nitin TrivediCongress
BasnaSampat AgrawalBJP
BastarBaghel LakheshwarCongress
BeltaraVijay KesharwaniCongress
BemetaraDipesh SahuBJP
BhanupratappurSavitri Manoj MandaviCongress
Bharatpur-SonhatRenuka Singh SarutaBJP
BhataparaShivratan SharmaBJP
BhatgaonLaxmi RajwadeBJP
Bhilai NagarDevendra YadavCongress
BijapurVikram MandaviCongress
BilaigarhDinesh Lal JangdeyBJP
BilaspurAmar AgrawalBJP
BilhaDharam Lal KaushikBJP
BindranawagarhJanal DhruwCongress
ChandrapurRamkumar YadavCongress
ChitrakotVinayak GoyalBJP
DantewadaChaitram AtamiBJP
DhamtariOnkar SahuCongress
DharamjaigarhLaljeet Singh RathiaCongress
DharsiwaAnuj SharmaBJP
Dondi LoharaAnila BhendiaCongress
DongargaonDaleshwar SahuCongress
DongargarhHarshita Swami BaghelCongress
Durg CityGajendra YadavBJP
Durg-RuralLalit ChandrakarBJP
GunderdehiVirendra SahuBJP
JagdalpurKiran DeoBJP
JaijaipurBaleshwar SahuCongress
Janjgir-ChampaNarayan ChandelBJP
JashpurRaymuni BhagatBJP
KankerAsha Ram NetamBJP
KasdolSandeep SahuCongress
KatghoraPremchand PatelBJP
KawardhaVijay SharmaBJP
KeshkalNeelkanth TekamBJP
KhairagarhYashoda Nilanber VermaCongress
KhallariDwarikadish YadavCongress
KharsiaUmesj PatelCongress
KhujjiBhoplaram SahuCongress
KondagaonLata UsendiBJP
KontaManish KundamCommunist Party of India (CPI)
KorbaLakhanlal DevanganBJP
KotaPrabal Pratap Singh JudevBJP
KunkuriVishnu Deo SaiBJP
KurudAjay ChandrakarBJP
LailungaVidyawati SidarCongress
LormiArun SaoBJP
LundraPrabodh MinzBJP
MahasamundRashmi ChandrakarCongress
ManendragarhShyam Bihari JaiswalBJP
MarwahiPranav Kumar MarpachiBJP
MasturiKrishna Muti BandhiBJP
Mohla-ManpurIndrashah MandaviCongress
MungeliSanjeet BanarjeeCongress
NarayanpurKedar KashyapBJP
NawagarhDayaldas BaghelBJP
Pali-TanakharTuleshwar Hira Singh MarkamGondvana Gantantra Party
PamgarhSheshraj HarvanshCongress
PandariyaBhawna BohraBJP
PatanBhupesh BaghelCongress
PathalgaonGomati SaiBJP
PratappurShakuntala Singh PorteyBJP
PremnagarBhulan Singh MarabiBJP
RaigarhOmprakash ChoudharyBJP
Raipur City NorthPurandar MishraBJP
Raipur City SouthBrijmohan AgrawalaBJP
Raipur City WestRajesh MunatBJP
Raipur RuralMotilal SahuBJP
RajimRohit SahuBJP
RajnandgaonRaman SinghBJP
RamanujganjRam Vichar NetamBJP
RampurPhoolsingh RathiyaCongress
SajaIshwar SahuBJP
SaktiKhilawan SahuBJP
SamriVijat PaikraCongress
Sanjari BalodSangeeta SinhaCongress
SaraipaliChaturit NandCongress
SarangarhUttarari Ganpaty JangdeCongress
SihawaAmbika MarkamCongress
SitapurPoorv Sainik Ramkumar ToppoBJP
TakhatpurDharmjeet SinghBJP
Vaishali Nagar
Rikesh SenBJP

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 01:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App