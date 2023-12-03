Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) began the counting for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly Election on Sunday. The polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections was held in two phases on 7 November and 17 November with candidates from Congress, BJP, BSP, and others in the fray. The Exit Polls released by various agencies on Thursday point towards a close fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP, with a clear edge to Congress.
Will Bhupesh Baghel return as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister?
In 2018, Bhupesh Baghel led Congress to a thumping victory in Chhattisgarh and was awarded the position of Chief Minister. In the last 5 years, the Congress leaders fought several battles in and out of the party to cement his position as a significant political leader in the state. During his tenure, Bhupesh Baghel launched some effective development schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Sanchar Kranti Yojana, Narva, Garwa, Ghurwa, Bari, Nyay Apke Dwar, etc. The impact of the schemes was not just restricted to papers but was visible on the ground.
Within Congress, Bhupesh Baghel faced a direct challenge from his deputy T.S Singh Dev who approached the party high command to get his share of 2.5 years of tenure as the Chief Minister. Bhupesh Baghel managed the threat without upsetting Congress high-command like Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and currently T.S Singh Dev doesn't seem to be in the race for the top post.
Will the BJP throw a surprise?
After ruling for 15 years, the BJP came crashing down in Chhattisgarh with just 15 seats in 2018. Raman Singh, the former chief minister and BJP leader couldn't play his role well as an opposition leader as the party kept losing bypoll after bypoll in the state. The unity and organizational capabilities, which are flaunted by the BJP in all-over India are missing in Chhattisgarh as the party is contesting the Assembly Elections with no leader at the helm.
Due to the divisions within the party, the BJP failed to capitalize on very clear issues like corruption and irregularities in PSC recruitment. Still, the party used some issues well like the communal violence in Kawardha in 2021 or the Maoist violence in the state. The 'national security' plank of the BJP can deliver results whenever required.
What do Exit Polls indicate?
Most of the Exit Polls indicate a close fight between Congress and BJP with the ruling party is some advantage.
India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll- BJP: 36-40, Congress: 40-50, Others: 1-5, Total: 90
C-Voter Exit Poll- BJP: 36-38, Congress: 41-53, Others: 00-04
Republic TV- Matrize Exit Poll- Congress: 44-52, BJP: 34-42, Others: 00-02
TV 9 Bharatvarsh- Polstrat Exit Poll- Congress: 40-50 BJP: 35-45 Others: 0-3
Congress leader Ajay Maken said, "The counting is tomorrow and we are completely assured... The Congress will lead the BJP in double digits... It is our analysis that our vote share would be 10% more than the BJP..."
Chhattisgarh: Security stepped up at the counting centre in Ambikapur as the counting of votes will begin shortly. (ANI)
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, officials said.
The incident occurred in the morning when the security personnel were neutralising the explosive concealed in a Maoist banner found near a bridge on the Indravati river under Barsoor police station limits, a CRPF official said. (PTI)
Bus services on the Narayanpur-Orchha route was suspended on Saturday following disruptions by Naxals during the first day of Naxalite's People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week.
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were injured today after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Barsur police station area, Dantewada Police said.
The incident occurred on the Barsur Palli route, where personnel from the 195th Battalion spotted a Maoist banner and an IED concealed in it near Saatdhaar bridge and were engaged in defusing it.
"The injured soldiers are out of danger and undergoing treatment," Dantewada Police said. (ANI)
Preparations are underway at the counting centre in Raipur where the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections will begin shortly. (ANI)
All arrangements for the counting of votes in Chhattisgarh have been completed and sufficient officials have been appointed for the same in all the 90 assembly constituencies, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale said here today.
The officer said while addressing a press conference in the state capital Raipur.
"The counting of votes will take place from 8 am in all 90 assembly constituencies in the state for assembly elections 2023 on Sunday. For counting of votes, 90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 counting personnel and 1698 micro observers have been appointed," Kangale said.
She further said that 90 counting observers were appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for 90 assembly constituencies in the state. (ANI)
Assembly election results 2023: All eyes are on the counting of votes as the results of the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly elections will be out soon.
The counting of votes for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will be done on 3 December and the counting will begin at 8 am. However, the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 has been deferred by a day. The voting for Mizoram will now take place on Monday i.e. 4th December.
Where to watch?
The counting of votes will be updated LIVE on the official website of the Election Commission of India i.e. eci.gov.in. You can also catch LIVE Updates on the Mint website for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Read the complete story here.
The Congress has appointed observers to coordinate meetings of its legislature party in four states where assembly election results will be declared on Sunday.
In Rajasthan, the party appointed former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan as AICC observers, according to an official statement on Saturday.
"Congress President has appointed AICC Observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party with immediate effect," it said.
For Chhattisgarh, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been sent as AICC observers, while for Madhya Pradesh party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been deputed. (ANI)
The results for the Konta assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh will be declared on Sunday, December 3. This assembly seat went to the polls in the first of Chhattisgarh Election 2023.
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Sunday. Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma is contesting polls from the Konta seat. He had won the seat in the 2018 and 2013 polls.
The BJP has fielded Soyam Muka from this seat. Stay tuned to the LIVE updates here.
The results for the Patan assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh will be declared on Sunday, December 3. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Sunday.
Patan seat, represented by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is witnessing a triangular contest with BJP fielding the chief minister's distant nephew and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel.
Amit Jogi, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president and son of former CM late Ajit Jogi, is also in the fray from Patan. Stay tuned to the LIVE updates here.
On Assembly elections, Former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh told ANI, “Exit polls are clearly stating how Congress is moving towards its downfall. They were talking about 68 seats and their graph is coming down to 40-42 seats. There is a downfall in the voting pattern and popularity of Congress. BJP is winning at least 50-52 seats which means that BJP will form the government in Chhattisgarh as specified by exit polls." (ANI)
Ahead of the counting of votes for four states tomorrow, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed AICC (All India Congress Committee) observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in four key states: Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.
These appointments, made by the Congress President with immediate effect, underscore the party's commitment to strengthening its presence and ensuring the effective functioning of the CLPs in these regions.
For Rajasthan, the Congress has designated Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik, and Shakeel Ahmed Khan as AICC observers. (ANI)
The Kanker district administration will set a unique example of women's empowerment as a complete command of vote counting will be in the hands of women on Sunday. Women will play roles from supervisor to announcer.
The counting of votes will begin from 8 am today.
"Efforts are being made in Kanker to convey the message of gender equality between men and women in society. A total of 196 female employees will be on duty in the counting of votes who have been specially trained," said an official
District Election Officer and Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said, “This time the counting process is being done through women in the district. For the first time in this process, it will happen in Kanker; the entire counting will be done by women." (ANI)
The Congress is likely to retain power in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, as per the poll of polls released on Thursday. As per the data, the Congress may emerge victorious on 49-50 of the total 90 seats in the state — comfortably crossing the majority mark of 46 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to win 38-39 seats. No exit polls showed a majority for the BJP in Chhattisgarh.
As the counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections will commence in all 90 assembly constituencies across the state on December 3 at 8:00 AM, all arrangements have been made by the Election Commission of India.
"90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 enumerators, and 1699 micro-observers have been appointed for the counting process. The Election Commission of India has appointed 90 counting observers for the 90 assembly constituencies," read the ECI release.
Each counting hall will have a total of 14 tables, including a table for counting postal ballots and a table for the Returning Officer. Separate entrances will be provided for candidates/counting agents and the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer and counting staff.
"Identity cards have been issued to all candidates, counting agents, and their electoral agents. They are requested to enter the counting hall with their identity cards by 7:00 AM to avoid any inconvenience. Mobile phones will be allowed only in the media centre and communication centre in the counting complex. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in the counting hall," read the release. (ANI)
A blast in the Barsoor police station area injured at least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the Dantewada Police said on Saturday, December 2. The jawans are out of danger and are receiving treatment, according to the police.
"Two CRPF jawans got injured in an IED explosion in the Barsoor police station area. They are out of danger and undergoing treatment," Dantewada Police said as quoted by news agency ANI. Read the complete story here.
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo exuded confidence in the Congress's win in the recently held Assembly election and said that the decision regarding the Chief Minister will be decided by the Congress high command.
"It is a matter of satisfaction that projections show Congress ahead and I believe Congress will get around 60 seats...The decision on the Chief Minister will be taken by the Congress high command. Whatever they decide, we will accept," TS Singh Deo said while talking to ANI. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh has done a satisfactory job as per the opinion polls, but the anger was visible in public on some unfulfilled promises like the statewide liquor ban, corruption in coal transportation, recruitment irregularities in the Public Services Commissions exams, etc.
The Exit Polls has predicted a close fight between Congress and BJP with a clear edge to the ruling party.
