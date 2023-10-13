Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its third list of 11 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023. “Announcement! Third list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is here. All the best to all candidates. Is baar chalegi Jhadu (this time broom will sweep). #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal," said the party along with the list on X on Thursday night.

Among the 11 candidates, the party has fielded Dr Akash Jashwal from the Baikunthpur Assembly, Chandrakant Diksena from Katghora Assembly, Manbhajan Tandon from Lormi, Deepak Patre from Mungeli, Durgalal Kewat (Nishad) from Jaijaipur, Lekh Ram Saahu from Kasdol, Jashwant Sinha from Gunderdehi, Sanjeet Vishwakarma from Durg Gramin, Chameli Kurrey from Pandariya, Jagmohan Baghel from Bastar, and Narendra Bhawani from Jagdalpur Assembly seat.

With this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now released the names of 33 candidates. The opposition BJP has so far announced candidates for 85 seats, while the ruling Congress is yet to announce its nominees.

The Election Commission has announced that the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23, and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes in all five states will take place on December 3 in all the states.

The AAP had tried its luck for the first time in the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and fielded candidates in 85 of the total 90 seats but failed to open its account in the state.

The Congress registered a landslide victory in the last assembly polls winning 68 seats, and comfortably formed the government. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. The current strength of the Congress in the House is 71.

