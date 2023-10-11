comScore
Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023: Congress to hold CEC meeting on October 13 to finalise poll candidates

Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023: Voting for the first phase of polling in the state will be held on November 7

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30. (PTI)Premium
Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023: The meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress will be held on Wednesday."...On 12th October, a meeting of our Central Election Committee (CEC) will be held...The final decision is taken by the CEC...When they put their final stamp, the final list of candidates will come out," party's Chhattisgarh incharge Kumari Selja said, ANI reported.

On September 4, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had constituted the 16-member CEC with CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as its members.

Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Salman Khurshid, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo, KJ Geogre, Pritam Singh, Mohammad Jawed, Amee Yajnik, PL Punia, Omkar Markam and KC Venugopal are also members of the CEC.

According to the Election Commission of India, voting for the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7. The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3.

Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, CEC Kumar said.

Congress is in power in  Chhattisgarh

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pinned its hopes on the old guard to ensure victory in the next month's assembly elections in Chhattisgarh as it gave tickets to 11 sitting MLAs and renominated 13 leaders who lost in the 2018 polls. The BJP on Monday released its second list of candidates for 64 assembly seats, hours after the Election Commission announced assembly poll dates for Chhattisgarh and four other states. The Naxal-affected state will have a two-phase polling on November 7 (20 seats) and November 17 (70 seats) to elect a new 90-member assembly. The BJP has so far declared candidates for 85 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the state, which will see voting in two phases on November 7 and 17.

-With agency inputs

Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 06:24 AM IST
