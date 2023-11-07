Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for the first phase of polls will begin at 7 am on Tuesday. The BJP and Congress are the key contenders in the fray for 20 seats – several of them in Naxal-affected Bastar division. The state is currently ruled by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government and the party had won most of these seats last year.
The first phase of polls will decide the fate of 223 candidates – including 25 women. As many as 5304 polling booths have been set up to accommodate approximately 40.78 lakh voters. 12 of the 20 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes while one is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category. Rajnandgaon constituency will see the highest number of contestants with 29 people in the fray. Meanwhile, Chitrakot and Dantewada seats will see seven candidates each – the lowest in the first phase.
Details shared by the office of the Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer indicate that 25,429 polling personnel have been deployed for the first phase of polls. Officials told PTI that 60,000 security personnel, including 40,000 from Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed for the smooth conduct of polls in 12 constituencies of Naxal-hit Bastar division.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has released their manifesto ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on 7 and 17 November. The manifesto highlights filling one lakh vacant government posts in Chhattisgarh in two years and taking people of the state on a visit to Ram temple, which is being constructed in Ayodhya. Read more here
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Hitting out at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the ED's claim that he received crores from the promoters of the Mahadev betting app, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said the ruling Congress was meeting its expenses for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections with money sent from Dubai.
“On one hand, PM Modi builds Vishwanath Temple Corridor, makes arrangements for Char Dham Yatra, and constructs the holy Ram Temple, and on the other hand, Bhupesh Baghel is running a betting app here in the name of Mahadev, she said.
"I am shocked that the Congress is fighting the Chhattisgarh elections with support from hawala operators in Dubai. Last night, the person running the Mahadev app revealed that he had given ₹508 crore to Bhupesh Baghel," the Union minister told ANI.
BJP candidate from Narayanpur, Kedar Kashyap casts his vote for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 at polling booth number 212 in Bhanpuri Assembly Constituency. While speaking to ANI, he said, “A large number of people are present here to cast their votes which show that people in the state want to remove Congress Government from Chhattisgarh. I would like to appeal to everyone to cast maximum votes for BJP..."
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote in Hindi, “Today is the day of sacred festival of democracy in Chhattisgarh. I request all the voters of the first phase of assembly elections to cast their vote and become participants of this festival. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all the young friends of the state who voted for the first time!"
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for the first phase of the Chattisgarh Assembly Elections, involving 20 seats in the state's southern region began. The voting process began at 7 am amid tight security. Polling started at 7 am for ten seats, which include Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: One jawan of CRPF CoBRA Battalion injured in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Tondamarka area of Sukma. The jawan was deployed for election duty: Sukma SP Kiran Chavan. Read more here
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The party has promised to undertake a caste-based census, provide another farm loan waiver and grant free electricity up to 200 units. The manifesto also states that:
-State residents would be provided a health cover of ₹10 lakh, instead of ₹5 lakh at presen
-Party would provide a subsidy of ₹500 on cooking gas cylinders to women.
-Loan waiver to women self-help groups of the state.
-The party has also vowed to waive off the pending dues and loans of around 66,000 motor vehicle owners who are involved in transportation business in the state. The amount promised to be waived off adds up to ₹726 crore, and pertains to the period before 2018, as per the manifesto.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Election 2023 is set to be held today, November 7. Twenty of the 90 assembly seats will be voting in the first phase of polls. Over 40 lakh electors will vote across 5,304 polling stations in the first phase. Which assembly constituencies will be voting today Who are the key candidates? — Here's your guide to the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Elections. Read more here
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Twenty of the 90 assembly seats will be voting in the first phase of polls. Over 40 lakh electors will vote across 5,304 polling stations in the first phase.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The Northeastern state of India--Mizoram---will vote to elect representative for the 40-member legislative Assembly. In today's Assembly poll a total of 174 candidates are in the fray. The Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are fighting from all 40 constituencies. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP and Independents are contesting 23 seats, 4 and 27, respectively.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting will take place in two overlapping slots on Tuesday. Ten constituencies have been allocated to each time frame. The first slot is from 8 am to 5 pm and the other slot is from 7 am to 3 am.
These assembly constituencies will vote from 8 am to 5 pm: Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Jagdalpur, Chitrakoot, Bastar.
These assembly constituencies will vote from 7 am to 3 pm: Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Konkar, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Konta
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: A look at key issues in Chhattisgarh
Corruption: The BJP in Chhattisgarh has levelled corruption charges against the Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's government. The state saw raids by the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department over alleged corruption in coal mining, excise policy, and procurement of cow dung.
Farmers’ issues: In an interview with PTI, CM Baghel said farmers were the “biggest factor" followed by women, youth and business people who would help the Congress secure 75-plus seats in the 90-member house". The Congress promised loan waiver to farmers and said the state government will procure paddy at ₹3,200 per quintal once it retains power in Chhattisgarh.
Tribal: According to reports, the Congress will be tested in tribal areas as the BJP tries to bridge gap. At present, the ruling Congress presently has all seats in tribal-dominated Surguja and Bastar regions, the Hindustan Times reported.
Naxalism: The violence by Naxals is another issue gripping the state.
-In 1st phase of elections voting will be held in 20 seats, several of them in the Naxal-infested Bastar region.
-In the first phase, an estimated 40,78,681 voters, comprising 19,93,937 males, 20,84,675 females, and 69 third-gender persons will seal the fate of 223 candidates.
-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed additional troops in
-CRPF's commando battalions (CoBRA) have been deployed in sensitive locations
-More than 600 polling stations in naxal-hit Bastar will be protected by three layers of security, PTI reported
-Around 60,000 security troops, 40,000 from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police, have been deployed in Bastar to ensure the security of the region.
-Drones and helicopters will also be used to monitor Naxal activity in the region. A bomb disposal team and a dog squad will also be called in, the report says.
-An additional 62 CRPF companies have also been brought to the state
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Two polling personnel and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were injured on Monday in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district a day ahead of the polling for the first phase of the assembly elections, police said.
The incident occurred at around 4 pm when four polling parties escorted by security personnel were heading to their respective polling stations under Chhotebethiya police station limits, a police official said.
A joint team of BSF and district police had set out from Marbeda camp escorting the polling teams to Rengaghati Rengagondi polling station, he said.
Near Rengagondi, a pressure IED exploded, leaving two polling personnel and BSF constable Chandraparakash Seval injured, he said.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Women voters outnumber men in 16 of the 20 Assembly seats that will go to polls in the first phase today in Chhattisgarh, officials said as reported by news agency PTI.
Total number of voters in 20 constituencies: 40,78,681
Male voters: 19,93,937
Female voters: 20,84,675 female
Third gender: 69 .
"Of these, in 16 seats, namely Mohla-Manpur, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Konta, Rajnandgaon, Khujji, Pandariya, Kawardha, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot, there are more women voters than men," a poll official said.
"In Kawardha, of the 3,31,615 voters, a total of 1,66,843 are women. The number of male voters is 1,64,770, while there are two transgender persons. In the remaining four seats, Antagarh, Dongargarh, Khairagarh and Dongargaon, there are more men voters than women," he informed.
There are 5,304 polling booths set up for the first phase, of which 200 will be 'sangwari' polling stations which will be managed by women staffers, while 20 each will have 'divyanjan' (persons with disabilities) and youth, the official added.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress and BJP are engaged in a fierce fight in Chhattisgarh, with both parties seeking to outdo each other in terms of poll promises as the state faces the first phase of assembly polls on Tuesday for 20 seats in the Naxal-affected Bastar region and a few constituencies in other districts.
"Corruption" and the price of paddy have emerged as key issues in the polls, with the BJP targeting the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on alleged scams and the "hawala money funding" related to the Mahadev gaming app.
The Congress has rebutted the BJP allegations and accused the ruling party at the Centre of using probe agencies like the CBI and ED against its rivals to gain political mileage.
The caste factor is also at play in a state that has a large population of OBCs and tribals. Both parties have made efforts to woo nearly 38 lakh farmers in the state. Scheduled Tribes comprise over 30 per cent of the state's population.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Of the 69 transgender voters in the first phase, Jagdalpur has the maximum at 29, followed by eight in both Antagarh and Bijapur, four in each of Dongargarh and Narayanpur, three in Keshkal, two each in Kawardha, Rajnandgaon, Kanker, Kondagaon and Bastar, and one each in Chitrakot, Dantewada and Konta.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates:Aiming to address the social apprehensions and stigma regarding the third gender and to ensure their active participationin the electoral process, a 'rainbow' themed polling station has been set up in the Kanker district ahead of the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls on November 7. The administration in the insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh has initiated a unique move by establishing a 'rainbow' model polling station. The polling station has been painted in seven colours of rainbow with tents of the same colourful designs, making it visibly attractive. Speaking on this initiative, Seema Pradhan, the transgender constable told ANI, “As the name suggests, the Rainbow is colourful and was specially made for third-gender people, but men and women will also vote for it. Our 69 sisters have to vote in the first phase and in Pakhanjoor, where I am on duty, the eighth transgender person will vote."
There are 40,78,689 electors eligible to vote in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Election 2023. Data from the Election Commission indicates that women voters in the state outnumbered male voters.
Congress leader Mohammad Akbar is one of the key players in the fray – the only Muslim candidate in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The Kawardha MLA will be contesting yet again from his own constituency. In the 2018 elections, he had emerged victorious against the BJP's Ashok Sahu despite the seat having a significant population of Sahus.
The Congress has also fielded late MLA Manoj Mandavi's wife from his Bhanupratappur seat. Savitri Manoj Mandavi had taken charge of the constituency after his death and secured a win in the 2022 by-polls. She will not contest against the BJP's Gautam Uike.
The Congress has retained incumbent MLA Kawasi Lakhma as its candidate from Konta.
Meanwhile, the Kondagaon seat – currently held by former state Congress chief Mohan Markam – will see a third face-off between the party MLA and BJP candidate and tribal woman leader Lata Usendi.
Notable BJP candidates in the fray include Raman Singh, Bhawna Bohra, Lata Usendi and Gautam Uike. The party has fielded Singh – a former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister – from the Patan assembly constituency against Congress candidate Girish Dewangan. Meanwhile Bohra will be contesting from the Pandariya seat against Congress' Neelu Chandravanshi. Well known for her dedication to social work, Bohra is popularly known as 'Ambulance Wali Didi'. She has a significant background in both social service and politics, with active involvement in the Kavardha and Bemetra districts.
The BJP and Congress are the key contenders in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The state is currently ruled by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government and the party had won most of these seats last year. In the 2018 polls the party had emerged victorious on 17 of these seats while the BJP won only two. The final seat had been won by the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.
